The View From Here

There is no doubt that Denzel Washington will be attacked for stating a truth. He said that the prison system was not the blame for crime in black communities. He is quoted as saying, “It starts in the home…If the father is not in the home, the boy will find a father in the streets. I saw it in my generation and every generation before me, and every one since.”

He followed up with, “If the streets raise you, then the judge becomes your mother and prison becomes your home,”

