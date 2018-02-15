The View From Here

An online dictionary defines “unique” as, “Being the only one of its kind; unlike anything else.” Merriam Webster states, “Being the only one” and “Being without a like or equal.” Other dictionaries follow the same definitions. Unique is basically the ultimate in that there is nothing equal.

The United States of America is not unique. There is no magic shield to protect us from government corruption and oppression.

As much as we praise our nation for its virtues, the United States of America is as subject to corruption, at all levels of government, as every other nation. To deny that truth is to subject the future of the United States of America and every person, who is not in power, to the same oppression that we see in other nations, such as China, Venezuela, Russia, and Hitler’s Germany.

