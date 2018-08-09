The View From Here

I believe that New Orleans owes an apology to the rest of the Untied States.

Tourists, both from the United States and other nations, travel to New Orleans to see the French Quarter and Bourbon Street. They go there to hear New Orleans jazz. They go there for Cajun cooking. Only the Cajun cooking should not be an embarrassment.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/