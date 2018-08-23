The View From Here

Driving through my neighborhood, I noticed numerous political signs that were all for Democratic candidates. There were not a lot of signs because my neighborhood is known as a more conservative, Republican community. In years past, I observed a large number of political signs for Republican candidates.

What changed? The precinct’s voting records do not show a change in the Republican/Democrat voting ratios. Nonetheless, something clearly changed.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/