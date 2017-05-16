The View From Here

“When we least expect it, life sends us a challenge… At such a moment, there is no point in pretending that nothing has happened, nor in insisting that we are not yet ready. The challenge will not wait! Life does not look back!” ~ Paulo Coelho

Our lives are filled with challenges of all kinds. Only preparation for the unplanned allows us to continue our lives in the best possible manner.

Last week, I was heading north, on a mostly two lane highway with a posted speed limit of 75 miles per hour. As I approached the top of a hill, my wife exclaimed that an oncoming, out of control, SUV was sliding sideways toward us, after being struck by another vehicle. My wife was even more concerned when I did not respond to her exclamation, or put on the brakes. I was busy concentrating of avoiding a high speed impact. In a crisis, tunnel vision can narrow your focus to the problem at hand.

