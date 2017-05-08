If a large group of people repeatedly showed their contempt for you, repeatedly told half-truths about you, repeatedly publically condemned you and repeatedly mocked you, would you go to a public event where that group would be expected to continue to blast its unfounded attacks on you? On April 28, 2017, the 103rd Annual White House Correspondents’

Association Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C. Typically, the sitting President of the United States is in attendance. President Donald J. Trump chose not to attend. The national press published attacks on him for not attending. However, both Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon also made choices not to attend, so this is nothing new. No President has the duty to go.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/