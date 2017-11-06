Bobcats & Ladycats advance to Regional and set school records in Cross Country

Hempstead High School is proud to announce that the Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls Cross Country teams advanced to regional after placing in the District Cross Country Meet held at Hempstead High School on Wednesday, October 11.

Both teams set a school record for teams advancing in a cross country event. “In the past fifteen years, we have had individuals advance to regional from time to time but not as a team,” said Athletic Director Bobby Spain.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/