Technical Schools Create Pathway To In-Demand Careers

(NAPSI)—When it comes to higher education, one size does not fit all. Every student is wired differently. For some, a four-year college degree may be ideal, but for others, a technical training program may be the best option.

There is growing recognition that hands-on professionals are increasingly valuable and in demand. Companies of all stripes—including WD-40 Company and 11 other transportation industry partners—are stepping up to the plate to support groups like TechForce Foundation, whose mission is to champion students through their education and into careers as professional technicians.

“Our goal is to support naturally skilled tactile learners with tools and resources—like after-school programs, clubs and activities, mentors and experiences—that allow them to engage with the quickly growing and highly technical world of vehicle technology,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO and executive director of TechForce Foundation. “These tools and resources will also allow their parents and influencers to understand there are promising technical career opportunities that they may not have considered.”

