Christina Warren recognized as elementary new teacher of the month

Christina Warren was recognized as the Elementary New Teacher of the Month during the February monthly professional development session at Hempstead ISD. As a new teacher of the month at Hempstead ISD, she received a #risktaker t-shirt donated by MaBisha Stubblefield (Bisha’s Bling), a $50 Mary Kay gift certificate donated by Jackie Craver and a certificate to display in her room.

“Mrs. Warren works extremely hard with our 4th grade Bilingual and ESL students,” said Elementary Math & Reading Coach Vera Cleveland. “Whenever a stumbling block occurs, she does not hesitate to ask questions.” Cleveland said, “Mrs. Warren is a team player and enjoys working with her team. She is a joy to work with.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/