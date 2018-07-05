Eighty graduates in 2018 DPS class

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw today was joined by members of the Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) as the department commissioned 80 men and women as the state’s newest Highway Patrol Troopers. The graduation ceremony was held in Austin.

“It takes a special kind of person to willingly sacrifice their safety in order to protect others from danger. It is that courage – that dedication – that makes us extremely proud of and fortunate for your service,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “We believe in you, and are confident in your abilities to serve and protect Texas.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/