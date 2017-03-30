Falcon soccer wins first Regional playoff round

Royal High School Falcons boys soccer will meet Madisonville at 8 p.m. Friday (March 31, 2017) in a Class 4A Region 3 Area playoff (second round) in Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium (address is 1304 N. Campbell Street, Willis, TX 77378). Coach Jose Perez’ Falcons defeated El Campo 4-1 on March 23 at The Falcons Nest in the opening round of the playoffs with Eric Morales (13) scoring two goals and Hector Medina (10) netting two goals. Royal’s defense also stood out with a second-half shutout of El Campo behind the play of Falcons like Jerry Sierra (22). The Falcons are 13-3-2 this season. (Royal ISD - Royal247.net photos)

