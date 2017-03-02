FALCON SPORTS

Royal baseball senior pitcher Cameron Greer and the Falcons play in the Rice Consolidated Tournament Thursday through Saturday (March 2-4) with games against host Rice Consolidated at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and two more on Friday with Ganado at 8:30 a.m. and Edna at 2:30 p.m. The Falcons came from behind to down Fort Bend Willowridge 10-9 at the Alief ISD Varsity Tournament on Feb. 24.

