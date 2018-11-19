Hempstead Elementary inducts Charter Beta Members

Nine charter members were inducted in the first Beta Club Chapter at Hempstead Elementary on Thursday, November 1. Hempstead ISD has had a Beta Club Chapter at high school and middle school for many years and is excited to offer this opportunity to 4th & 5th graders at the elementary level.

Tristan Allen, Gianna Harris, Anthony Melchor, Jayson Mewis, Elizabeth Moore, and Jeremiah Toliver were inducted from the 4th grade while Aylheen Lozano, Hayden Payne and Cesar Zamora were inducted from the 5th grade.

