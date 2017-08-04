Hempstead FFA Attends 89th Annual Texas FFA Convention

Members of the Hempstead FFA Chapter attended the 89th annual Texas FFA Convention held in Corpus Christi the week of July 11-14.

During the convention, Makayla Wawarofsky, Alex Schmidt, Julian Alvarez and Michael Payten were awarded the FFA Lone Star Degree for excellence for their outstanding supervised agricultural experience program.

The Lone Star Degree is the highest degree of membership on the state level an FFA member can receive.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/