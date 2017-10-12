HMS Junior Beta inducts new members

Hempstead Middle School inducted eleven new members into the National Junior Beta Club.

The 2017 HMS Beta Inductees pictured from the left are (back row) Katelyn Howard, Haley Herbert,

Anna Brandt, Magnolia Menke, Mariana Venegas, (front row) Silvia Herrera, Jaslyn Rodriguez, Lana Khlot, Sophia Deverso, Ashley Diaz, and Bhia’Nay Martinez. Congratulations to these new Junior Beta members!

