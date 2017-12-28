Waller High School Senior Zachary Kelsey Signs with Ottawa University Waller ISD Public Information Waller High School Senior Zachary Kelsey has signed a letter of intent with Ottawa University in Kansas. He will be joining the Ottawa Braves to play in their basketball program after his graduation this upcoming year.

His coaches, parents, grandmother, and friends were present to show their support for Kelsey at the signing. He stated that he chose Ottawa because of the small town feel, similar to Waller, and how he saw the basketball team treat each other as family. While he is nervous and excited about this big step, Kelsey is determined to be successful on and off the court. When asked what he will miss the most after moving to Kansas, Kelsey listed Whataburger, Mexican food, and friends and family

