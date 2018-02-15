Khamron Thomas Signs with ETBU

Hempstead High School Senior Khamron Thomas signed a letter of intent with East Texas Baptist University on February 7. Thomas plans to join the Tigers upon graduation this year to play football under Coach Scott Highsmith.

Family, friends, coaches, teachers, and administrators were on hand to show support for Thomas at the signing that took place during the NCAA National Football Signing Day in the HHS Competition Gym at Hempstead High School. Fellow teammates and classmates were also on hand to witness the event and show their support.

