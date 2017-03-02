Lady Falcon basketball team rebuilds with outstanding players

When you check the numbers, it was truly a remarkable turnaround season for the 2016-17 Royal Lady Falcons basketball team.

The Lady Falcons, under the direction of head coach Mark Spivey and assistant coach Craig Rollins, improved from 3-24 overall in 2015-16 to a 17-17 (.500) finish this season (2016-17).

A closer look reveals an elevated advancement because two of the Lady Falcons’ three wins last season were by forfeit.

And it came very, very closer to being even better.

Nine Lady Falcons’ losses came by five points or less, eight by four or less, five by three or less, and three by two or less in 2016-17. The Royal girls lost five district games by five or less, and four by three or less (two by one point).

