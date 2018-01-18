Ladycats Earn Volleyball All-District Honors

Hempstead High School Athletics is proud to announce that eight Ladycats earned Academic All-District honors in volleyball while they finished the season with two District 21-3A All- District selections and four honorable mention honors.

Academic All-District honors went to Brooke Hollan, Jacqueline Saenz, Tunjuinae Mayes, Christa Middleton, Keyonna Harris, Maria Trujillo, Kiara Lozano and Gisele Arteaga. These athletes maintained a 90 average during the entire volleyball season.

