Meet the Teacher Night at Hempstead ISD on August 23
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:20pm
Laurie Bettis HISD Public Relations Coordinator
The Hempstead Independent School District will host Meet the Teacher Night across the district on Thursday, August 23. The event will be staggered to allow parents a chance to visit each campus.
Pre-K (PK3 & PK4) will host parents and students from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center at 524 Austin Street.
The elementary (grades K-5) will host parents and students from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All parents and students should report to the elementary cafeteria upon arrival.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/