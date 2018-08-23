Michael Bonner ignites staff at Hempstead ISD

The staff at Hempstead ISD started the 2018-2019 school year off on an upbeat note as they entered the HHS Auditorium on Monday, August 13, to find Michael Bonner as the featured keynote speaker for the morning.

Mr Bonner, the author of “Get Up or Give Up” and a 2nd grade teacher at South Greenville Elementary School in Greenville, N.C., a school that is 100% FRL (free and reduced lunch) and located in an impoverished neighborhood in Eastern North Carolina, ignited the entire staff during his inspirational presentation.

