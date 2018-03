To celebrate National School Breakfast Week at Royal ECC students wore special clothing, ate green eggs and ham, and were entered into a drawing to win a bike.

Friday, March 9 School Board President Elton Foster drew a boy’s name and a girl’s name to win the bikes from Chartwells.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/