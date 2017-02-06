Peoples’ Law School on February 11

Katy-The public is invited to the Peoples’ Law School on Estate Planning, sponsored by the Katy Bar Association, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Maud Marks Library. Speakers are Kate Marinacci and Harry Herzog. The Katy Bar Association is hosting this informative program, as part of its public outreach, speakers will be providing professional insights and basic information about estate planning, wills, and powers of attorney.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/