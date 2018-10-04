Pre-K Students are hands-on with STEM at Hempstead ECC

Students at Hempstead Early Childhood Center are getting a hands-on jump start on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

On Wednesday, September 26, Dr. Halcyon Watkins visited HECC as a guest speaker and presented a lesson to the three and four year old students on planting fall fruits and vegetables.

