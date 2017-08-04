Progressive Hoops ends the season with a trip to the National Play-offs in Dallas

PROGRESSIVE HOOPS AAU BASKETBALL TEAM would like to thank everyone in the community that helped support the team in our travels to Nationals in Dallas!

Although we fell short of what we went there to accomplish, the boys dedication and hard work this summer paid off! Coach Buck and Coach McNeal is extremely proud of the performance they displayed at Nationals!!!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/