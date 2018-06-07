Progressive Hoops teams are Runner Ups in Memorial Day Classic Tournament squeakers

Progressive Hoops Varsity Girls Team brought home the runner-up trophy losing by only one point in the Memorial Day Classic tournament championship game! Front row left to right: Shell, Malerie ,Reagan,Armani, Jade, Maleina, Bailey,Coach Buck. Back row left to right: Coach McNeal, Bella, Robin, Goma, Coach Mike. The girls will be traveling this weekend June 9th and 10th to Austin Round Rock to compete.

