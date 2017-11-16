Royal FFA Leadership Teams bring home District Champion Banners

On Monday November 13th, 2017 the Royal FFA Leadership Development Event Teams participated in the District IV FFA LDE Contest held at Blinn College in Brenham. Royal students participated five events that brought home awards qualifying them for the next level of competition. The Senior Skills Demonstration, Junior Skills Demonstration, Radio Broadcasting and Senior Creed teams brought home the District Championship.

