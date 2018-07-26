Royal FFA Officers Attend District III FFA Camp

On June 26th the Royal FFA Officer team attended the District III FFA Leadership Camp at Brenham High School. While there, the officers participated in four different sessions, taught by the District III FFA Officers, in which they learned about different leadership qualities, the importance of communication techniques, teamwork, and the responsibilities of being an FFA officer.

The Local Chapter Officers also met the District IV FFA Officer Team as well as Area and State FFA Representatives. During each session the officers had to overcome different challenges and participate in activities directed towards further developing their leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.

