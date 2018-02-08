Royal FFA Students Preparing for 62nd Anniversary Livestock Show

The annual Royal FFA Progress Show was held on Saturday, January 27th. The students participating were judged on their showing technique, ability to handle their animal, and the progress that has been made since the exhibitors received their animals in the fall semester. The judge for the day was Mr. Jimmy Klemstein, retired Agricultural Science. There are currently a total 126 student livestock projects anticipated for the show this year, making it one of the largest in history of the Royal FFA.

The first class was made up of senior goat exhibitors. Placing first was, Juan Gomez and placing second was Gisselle Ibarra and third Jose Zuniga. The novice goat show immediately followed, placing first Cooper Hightower and Shelby Shipp placed second and third place Andrea Rodriguez. With the conclusion of the goat shows the swine made their way into the ring. Senior swine showed first, Taylor Nelson placed first place and Ashanti Moore was second as well as Bianca Ibarra was third.

