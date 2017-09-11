Royal ISD School Board meets 2nd Mondays

Regular meetings of the Royal I.S.D. School Board are held on the second Monday of each month. The time of all regularly scheduled meetings is 6:30 p.m. School Board meetings are held in the Board Room at the Administration Building, 3714 F. M. 359 North, Pattison, TX 77466. The Administration Building is located north of Brookshire. All other meetings and workshops are scheduled on an “as needed” basis. The public is always encouraged to attend all of the Royal I.S.D. board meetings.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/