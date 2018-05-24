Royal SkillsUSA Chapter selects 2018-2019 Welding Officer Team

Royal High School Welding Department is proud to announce that after a difficult selection process consisting of an application, interview, and member vote, these young adults will be in charge of the Welding SkillsUSA. This group of officers will be in charge of activities such as fundraising, community service projects, monthly meeting, and recruitment into the organization. This strong group will make a great change in several ways towards SkillsUSA. Good luck to them as they direct the work of the chapter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/