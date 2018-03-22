Schultz Junior High School Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony

W.C. Schultz Junior High School 2018 National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony Waller ISD Public Information W.C. Schultz Junior High parents and families packed the school gym to see their child’s hard work and persistence pay off. Over 40 students were inducted into the 2018 W.C. Schultz Junior High School’s National Junior Honor Society on Wednesday, March 7. The ceremony began with a welcome by Schultz Junior High School Principal Stephanie Fletcher and the Pledge of Allegiance to the American and Texas Flags led by National Junior Honor Society Officer Glinda Lee. National Junior Honor Society President Macy Jones introduced the speaker, Waller ISD Superintendent Danny Twardowski. Mr. Twardowski spoke of the honor and importance of being inducted into a special team and how these special students must lead by example.

