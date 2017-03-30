Trinity Bluford wins state in Poetry, advances to national competition

Trinity Bluford, an 8th grader at Hempstead Middle School, placed first with her poem titled “Inhumane” in the Poetry II competition held during the Texas Junior Beta Club Convention on February 23 in Frisco.

Trinity has an opportunity to compete in the National Junior Beta Poetry II Contest at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in June

