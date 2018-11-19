Turlington Elementary marks 50th Day of learning

Nov. 7 marked the 50th day of school in Waller ISD. Turlington Elementary (TES) kindergarteners celebrated with a 1950s theme day. Students were dressed for the occasion in leather jackets, poodle skirts, and rolled-up jeans. The day started with a Sock Hop where teachers taught 50’s style dance moves. Students danced to songs such as Rock Around the Clock, Hokey Pokey, The Twist, Chicken Dance, At the Hop, and La Bamba.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/