Waller Hall of Fame Ceremony September 8

Sept. 8 Waller ISD Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony Tickets on Sale Waller ISD Public Information Waller ISD is honoring 12 Waller High School graduates who will be inducted into the second year of the Waller ISD Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The awards ceremony and catered luncheon event will be held on Friday, September 8 at noon at Waller Baptist Church, 2520 Cherry Street. Tickets may be purchased for the event and catered lunch for $25 each from Diana Jones, email: djones2@wallerisd.net or call 936-372-3654.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/