Waller High School Student Council contributes $500 to Waller County Veterans’ Memorial

Representatives of the Waller High School Student Council were ready to welcome a guest with an extraordinary gift on February 20.

Waller County Veteran Service Officer and former United States Marine, Gary Nemec, visited Waller High School to receive a $500 donation for the Waller County Veterans’ Memorial.

During the holidays, Student Council held their annual Candy Cane Fundraiser to sweeten up the holiday spirits of students and staff. The Student Council donated all of the proceeds from the fundraiser to the Waller County Veterans’ Memorial to show their patriotism in the Waller ISD Community.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/