Waller High School Tennis District Semi-Finals and District Honors. The Waller High School Tennis had three phenomenal doubles teams head to the District Semi-finals for District 19-5A. In Boys Doubles, Asher Gregg and Aubrey French place third. In Mixed Doubles, Erin Landin and Nick Daigle also took third place, and Mady Guidry and Jacob Plata placed fourth. After such an amazing season, Asher Gregg and Erin Landin received Academic All District.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/