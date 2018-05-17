Waller High School UIL Academic Team State Qualifiers

Six Waller High School UIL Academic Team students competed at the State level. The Spelling Team took first place at the Region 3-5A Academic Meet and took fourth place at the State UIL for the third year in a row. Spelling Team members are Nicole Garza, Lucas Johnson, Ginny De Coste, and John Sherar. Also joining them will be Angel Ratcliffe, who placed third in Prose Interpretation, qualifying her for a State run on May 22.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/