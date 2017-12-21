Waller ISD Public Information

Waller High School Varsity Football 19-5A District Honors. Congratulations to the Waller High School Varsity Football team members that earned 19-5A District Honors. Academic All-Distict Honors Jacob Comp, Cade Bartlett, Cole Pulpan, and Chandler Crawford. Second Team All District Honors – Defensive Lineman: Gabriel Hall and Kick Returner: Justin Hoagland.

