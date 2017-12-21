Waller High School Wins Sweepstakes Championship at UIL Academic Contest

Waller ISD Public Information Waller High School students competed at the Ennis High School UIL Academic Contest against 24 other schools. The UIL Academic Team walked away with the amazing Sweepstakes Championship this year after winning second place a year ago. In team events the Waller High School Computer Science Team won first place.

Computer Science Team members are Laura Duncan, Emmanuel Gonzalez, Tyler Mendiola, and Kaven Xiong. In Number Sense, the team of Laura Duncan, Madison Wagner, Caleb Wilkerson, and Kaven Xiong took first place. In Accounting, Zoe Guidry, Kaylin Morgan, Nathaniel Robinson, and Caleb Wilkerson placed second in the team event. In the Social Studies category, Mitchell Buzek, Jonathan Cruz, Ethan Fuentes, and Alberto Mata took second place.

