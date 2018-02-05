Waller ISD School Board meeting

Waller ISD School Board January Meeting

Waller ISD Public Information

The Waller ISD Regular School Board Meeting was held on January 18. The recognitions opened with a celebration of the January 2018 School Board Appreciation Month presented by Waller ISD Superintendent Danny Twardowski and school principals. A special school board recognition video was played to kick off the celebration that featured students thanking the school board members for their commitment to Waller ISD. Students from the five elementary schools created handmade posters showing their appreciation, and each board member was given a shirt to wear year-round.

