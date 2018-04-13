Waller ISD Students Tee Up at First Tee National School Challenge Waller ISD Public Information Several Waller ISD elementary schools sent two fourth-grade students from each of their campuses to compete in The First Tee National School Program Champions Challenge Golf Tournament. Waller ISD elementary schools have partnered with The First Tee of Greater Houston to give students an introduction to the basic skills of golf through safe and engaging activities. The program’s main objective is to help students build confidence and develop motor skills through a health-enhancing activity. Students earned their spots in the tournament based on their performance in their physical education classes.

The following students represented Waller ISD at the event: Austin Sanders and Payton Schneider from Roberts Road Elementary coached by Diane Phillips; Twyla Isenberg and Rashawn Turner from I.T. Holleman Elementary coached by Eva Horton; RJ Buzek and Savannah Munsch from E. Turlington Elementary School coached by Karie West and Kristin Noble; and Allison Capps and Kris Castillo from Fields Store Elementary School coached by Gwen Marki and Joy Franz.

