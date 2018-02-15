Waller Senior Jacob Comp signs with Lindenwood University

Waller High School Jacob Comp Signs with Lindenwood University Waller ISD Public Information Waller High School Senior Jacob Comp smiles as he signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Lindenwood University in Illinois on National Signing Day. There was a big celebration in the library which was packed with his friends, coaches, both former and present, as well as family and educators. Jacob smiled as all looked on while Head Football Coach Jim Phillips talked about his exciting accomplishments. Phillips announced that not only did he earn a scholarship from Reliant NRG and Lindenwood University, he was also recently named Second Team Academic All-State Football from THSCA. Comp played center for the Waller High School varsity football team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/