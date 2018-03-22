West Texas Lake Produces 13.40# ShareLunker Bass

AUSTIN – For the fi rst time in more than 28 years, Twin Buttes Reservoir near San Angelo has produced a Toyota Share- Lunker largemouth bass exceeding 13 pounds. Angler Austin Terry of San Angelo caught the 13.40 pound, 25 ¾ inch Legacy Class lunker on a Santone spinnerbait ½ ounce red river special in less than 4 feet of water at the lake March 14.

“The lake is fi shing really good and there are a lot of big ones biting right now,” Terry said. “To catch a ShareLunker is pretty cool – especially for a lake where there was only 2 to 4 feet of water in there a few years ago. It’s hard to believe that there are fi sh that big in there.” ShareLunker 574 is the fourth Legacy Class entry of the season and the fi rst to come out of a lake other than Lake Fork.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/